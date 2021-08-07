Manitoba business owners feeling mixed on axed mask mandate, loosened restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

Masks in Manitoba have now gone from required to recommended, as the province relaxes COVID-19 public health orders.

But some businesses are keeping the mask mandate in place, despite the changes.

“(I’m feeling) a little bit apprehensive, to be honest. That’s probably why we’re keeping our mask mandate on,” Bagelsmith owner and operator Phil Klein told Global News. “We wanted to err on the side of caution. We run a very small shop here, it’s kind of hard to manage things sometimes when it gets busy so we just figured we’re keeping everyone’s safety in our minds.”

Klein says so far, wearing a mask seems to be second nature for many.

“For the most part people have been respectful, we’ve had no issues so far,” adding that they also offer free masks at the door for customers without one.

In larger centres, like Costco or Polo Park Shopping Centre, masks are no longer mandated. However, in Polo Park or other malls, the rules can vary from store-to-store.

Luke Nolan, the owner of The Haberdashery Guys & Girls in the Exchange District, says he was surprised the province did such a sharp pivot with its public health orders.

“It was drastic, I wasn’t expecting it to go to zero masks,” Nolan said.

Nolan says the changes have many business owners feeling stuck between a rock and a hard place.

“I think that’s with any change that happens, it makes people feel a little bit awkward to start with. And it was that way when we had to put on masks too,” he said.

Nolan says he’s going to keep wearing a mask in his store.

“I do welcome the change but at the same time I want to make sure people feel comfortable,” he said. “I am going to continue wearing a mask and I’m going to leave it an option for people who come in if they want to wear a mask or not.”

“I just wanted to be kind and be welcoming, but at the same time I’m going to keep my distance.”