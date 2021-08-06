Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

CBSA workers reach tentative agreement with Feds ahead of easing border restrictions

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 6, 2021 9:50 pm
Click to play video: 'CBSA workers start job action across Canada' CBSA workers start job action across Canada
WATCH ABOVE: CBSA workers start job action across Canada

The federal government has reached a tentative agreement with the union that represents Canada’s border agents.

The deal, announced today after more than 30 straight hours of mediated talks, comes after a daylong work-to-rule campaign that spawned long lineups at the country’s busiest border crossing points.

Read more: CBSA workers start job action ahead of Canada-U.S. border rules easing

It also comes just days before the Canada Border Services Agency is to begin easing COVID-19 travel restrictions on fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada’s Customs and Immigration Union, which represents some 9,000 CBSA employees, had been without a long-term contract since 2018.

Trending Stories
Click to play video: 'CBSA workers take job action ahead of Canada-U.S. border rules easing' CBSA workers take job action ahead of Canada-U.S. border rules easing
CBSA workers take job action ahead of Canada-U.S. border rules easing

About 90 per cent of front-line border workers are classified as essential employees, a designation that prevents them from walking off the job.

Story continues below advertisement

Instead, the union launched a broad series of job actions early today at Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and office locations.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19 tagCoronavirus tagcovid-19 news tagCOVID-19 Restrictions tagCBSA tagcoronavirus border restrictions tagCBSA strike tagCBSA Canada tagCBSA action tagCBSA border tagCBSA union tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers