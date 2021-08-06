CBSA workers reach tentative agreement with Feds ahead of easing border restrictions

Send this page to someone via email

The federal government has reached a tentative agreement with the union that represents Canada’s border agents.

The deal, announced today after more than 30 straight hours of mediated talks, comes after a daylong work-to-rule campaign that spawned long lineups at the country’s busiest border crossing points.

It also comes just days before the Canada Border Services Agency is to begin easing COVID-19 travel restrictions on fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents.

Members of the Public Service Alliance of Canada’s Customs and Immigration Union, which represents some 9,000 CBSA employees, had been without a long-term contract since 2018.

1:42 CBSA workers take job action ahead of Canada-U.S. border rules easing CBSA workers take job action ahead of Canada-U.S. border rules easing

About 90 per cent of front-line border workers are classified as essential employees, a designation that prevents them from walking off the job.

Instead, the union launched a broad series of job actions early today at Canadian airports, land borders, commercial shipping ports, postal facilities and office locations.