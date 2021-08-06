Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Viewer photos: Snapshots of the White Rock Lake wildfire

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 9:29 pm
Click to play video: 'Fast-moving White Rock Lake wildfire tears through BC’s Okanagan' Fast-moving White Rock Lake wildfire tears through BC’s Okanagan
WATCH: The White Rock Lake wildfire burning near Vernon, British Columbia, has forced thousands to flee their homes. From a nearby roadblock, Jules Knox reports on the risks facing residents, and how some of them are resisting evacuation orders.

The White Rock Lake wildfire has exploded in size recently, and wildfire smoke from the massive blaze can be seen from north of Vernon to south of Kelowna.

The fire is currently estimated at 45,000 hectares and is burning not far from the northwestern shores of Okanagan Lake, though the majority of the fire is located further west.

Read more: White Rock Lake wildfire: Vernon issues evacuation alert for part of city, cites ember fire danger

Still, it appears the fire has razed parts of the Highway 97 community of Monte Lake and has spawned evacuation orders and alerts affecting thousands of residents.

On Friday, many Global News viewers sent in photos of the fire, which, according to BC Wildfire’s map, is less than five kilometres from Okanagan Lake.

Story continues below advertisement

Below are the photos.

Kenneth Kebernick View image in full screen
Kenneth Kebernick. Kenneth Kebernick
Bernie Kaplun View image in full screen
Bernie Kaplun. Bernie Kaplun
Charlie Harris View image in full screen
Charlie Harris. Charlie Harris
Grace Wulff View image in full screen
Grace Wulff. Grace Wulff
Laura Easton View image in full screen
Laura Easton. Laura Easton
Lorne Guthrie View image in full screen
Lorne Guthrie. Lorne Guthrie
Submitted View image in full screen
Submitted. Submitted
Suzanne Kristensen View image in full screen
Suzanne Kristensen. Suzanne Kristensen
Vicci Armstrong
Vicci Armstrong. Vicci Armstrong
Sandi Ash View image in full screen
Sandi Ash. Sandi Ash
Click to play video: 'White Rock Lake wildfire a ‘particular concern’ due to wind conditions' White Rock Lake wildfire a ‘particular concern’ due to wind conditions
White Rock Lake wildfire a ‘particular concern’ due to wind conditions
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Kelowna tagOkanagan tagVernon tagWest Kelowna tagBC wildfires tagNorth Okanagan tagokanagan lake tagOKANAGAN WILDFIRES tagWhite Rock Lake Wildfire tagviewer photos tagNorth Okanagan wildfires tagsubmitted photos tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers