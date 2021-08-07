Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Lethbridge rescues flooded with cats: ‘It’s the worst it’s ever been’

By Erik Bay Global News
Posted August 7, 2021 1:22 am
Click to play video: 'Lethbridge rescue agencies facing flood of felines: ‘It’s the worst it’s ever been’' Lethbridge rescue agencies facing flood of felines: ‘It’s the worst it’s ever been’
WATCH ABOVE: Rescue groups in Lethbridge are struggling to keep up with an influx of cats needing homes. As Erik Bay tells us, the problem is so widespread that shelters meant for dogs are now opening their doors to felines.

Prairie Pitbull Rescue is going to the cats.

The dog rescue has cared for the odd feline in the past, but since March, 40 cats have come through its doors.

“We typically reach out to different rescues to see (if they can care for them.) Ones that do have the resources and the time and volunteers to take care of cats, we transfer out.

“However, right now, there’s no one to transfer out to.”

Read more: Lethbridge Animal Services asks public for help in month-long stray dog case

With no rescues able to take the animals, Kent said Prairie Pitbull Rescue has had to adapt, but it is not meant for cats.

Story continues below advertisement

“We just don’t have the resources, like foster homes for cats, due to the cat rescues in Lethbridge already using those homes for the cats themselves,” Kent said.

Last Chance Cat Ranch is one of Lethbridge’s rescues bursting at the seams.

Founder Elizabeth Ginn said the rescue is currently hosting nearly 150 cats and kittens.

Read more: Lethbridge sees surge in abandoned, surrendered pets as adoption numbers rise

The group is trying to find other rescues to house its cats, but is getting the same answer as Pitbull Prairie Rescue.

Ginn said her volunteers are being overwhelmed.

“We do our utmost. We find more people to help us, but we’re running out,” Ginn said.

“Our volunteers are burning out, and the stress of it all — it’s a crisis.”

The ranch was meant for homeless cats, but Ginn said surrenders are pushing its numbers up.

“Now we’re getting owners saying, ‘I had a baby. I’m moving. I can’t keep my cat.'”

Story continues below advertisement

It’s the same thing Kent is seeing.

“Thirty-six (cats) have all been local owner surrenders or people in situations where they just could not keep the cat anymore.”

Running out of space, both rescues need fosters to care for the cats until they’re adopted.

“It’s the worst it’s ever been,” Ginn said.

 

Related News
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Lethbridge tagAnimals tagPets tagCats tagKittens tagcat rescue tagLethbridge cats tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers