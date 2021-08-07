Lethbridge rescues flooded with cats: ‘It’s the worst it’s ever been’

Send this page to someone via email

Prairie Pitbull Rescue is going to the cats.

The dog rescue has cared for the odd feline in the past, but since March, 40 cats have come through its doors.

“We are absolutely inundated with cats,” volunteer Natalie Kent said. Tweet This Click to share quote on Twitter: "We are absolutely inundated with cats," volunteer Natalie Kent said.

“We typically reach out to different rescues to see (if they can care for them.) Ones that do have the resources and the time and volunteers to take care of cats, we transfer out.

“However, right now, there’s no one to transfer out to.”

With no rescues able to take the animals, Kent said Prairie Pitbull Rescue has had to adapt, but it is not meant for cats.

“We just don’t have the resources, like foster homes for cats, due to the cat rescues in Lethbridge already using those homes for the cats themselves,” Kent said.

Last Chance Cat Ranch is one of Lethbridge’s rescues bursting at the seams.

Founder Elizabeth Ginn said the rescue is currently hosting nearly 150 cats and kittens.

The group is trying to find other rescues to house its cats, but is getting the same answer as Pitbull Prairie Rescue.

Ginn said her volunteers are being overwhelmed.

“We do our utmost. We find more people to help us, but we’re running out,” Ginn said.

“Our volunteers are burning out, and the stress of it all — it’s a crisis.”

The ranch was meant for homeless cats, but Ginn said surrenders are pushing its numbers up.

“Now we’re getting owners saying, ‘I had a baby. I’m moving. I can’t keep my cat.'”

It’s the same thing Kent is seeing.

“Thirty-six (cats) have all been local owner surrenders or people in situations where they just could not keep the cat anymore.”

Running out of space, both rescues need fosters to care for the cats until they’re adopted.

“It’s the worst it’s ever been,” Ginn said.