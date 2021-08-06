Menu

Canada

2 Hamilton-area residents each pick up 6-figure cheques following lottery wins

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 7:24 pm
Carlos Saldarriaga Palacio from Hamilton and Alice Jakubowski of Stoney Creek won thousands in a pair of recent OLG lottery draws. View image in full screen
Carlos Saldarriaga Palacio from Hamilton and Alice Jakubowski of Stoney Creek won thousands in a pair of recent OLG lottery draws. OLG

A Hamilton construction worker and a Stoney Creek mother are grateful for the thousands they picked up following recent lottery wins.

Carlos Saldarriaga Palacio, 30, says his family and an investment portfolio will be the beneficiaries of a $333,333 win in the June 22 Lotto Max draw.

“I was shaking. I was so happy and excited,” Saldarriaga Palacio said, describing his emotions after checking the ticket purchased at Shell on Plains Road in Burlington.

Read more: ‘It was the most incredible Christmas gift!’ says $100,000 Hamilton lottery winner

Meanwhile, Alice Jakubowski says paying bills, a new barbecue and a day at the spa are where some of her $100,000 Encore winnings are headed.

A regular lottery player for decades, Jakubowski was overwhelmed when she matched the last six of seven numbers on a ticket purchased at K&J Variety on Westoak Trails Boulevard in Oakville.

“I am so grateful. It is exciting to win a big amount after all these years of playing. It’s hard to believe,” said Jakubowski.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19: Quebec launches $2 million vaccine incentive lottery' COVID-19: Quebec launches $2 million vaccine incentive lottery
COVID-19: Quebec launches $2 million vaccine incentive lottery – Jul 16, 2021
