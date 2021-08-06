2 Hamilton-area residents each pick up 6-figure cheques following lottery wins

Send this page to someone via email

A Hamilton construction worker and a Stoney Creek mother are grateful for the thousands they picked up following recent lottery wins.

Carlos Saldarriaga Palacio, 30, says his family and an investment portfolio will be the beneficiaries of a $333,333 win in the June 22 Lotto Max draw.

“I was shaking. I was so happy and excited,” Saldarriaga Palacio said, describing his emotions after checking the ticket purchased at Shell on Plains Road in Burlington.

Meanwhile, Alice Jakubowski says paying bills, a new barbecue and a day at the spa are where some of her $100,000 Encore winnings are headed.

A regular lottery player for decades, Jakubowski was overwhelmed when she matched the last six of seven numbers on a ticket purchased at K&J Variety on Westoak Trails Boulevard in Oakville.

“I am so grateful. It is exciting to win a big amount after all these years of playing. It’s hard to believe,” said Jakubowski.

