Kingston’s Crawford Wharf undergoes transformation

Kingston’s Crawford Wharf is in the process of getting a facelift.

The wharf, used as the launching point for boat tours into the Thousand Islands, is being transformed into a destination of its own.

The wharf has been resurfaced, with new decals that Visit Kingston says are Instagram-worthy, and seating and an Island Star Dockside patio have been added as well.

Visit Kingston’s executive director says the work to beautify Crawford Wharf isn’t finished yet.

“This is really just Phase 1,” said Megan Knott.

“We’re waiting on a bunch of benches and a bunch of planters that are coming ideally probably mid-August so probably in about a week or two, you’ll see some more beautiful seating that’s really reflective of what you would see at Gord Downie Pier.”

