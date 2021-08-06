Menu

Crime

Duplex fire in Regina deemed arson, no injuries reported

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 1:53 pm
Regina Fire responded to a duplex fire early Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Regina Fire responded to a duplex fire early Sunday morning. File / Global News

Regina Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) have determined a fire at a duplex on Garnet Street was intentionally set.

An emergency call at 4:42 a.m. reported a fire on the 600-block of Garnet Street on Aug. 1. Crews found the duplex engulfed in flames.

The fire was quickly contained and fully under control just before 5:30 a.m.

Responders did a complete search of the structure and found no one. No injuries were reported.

RFPS handed their findings to Regina police and will assist in the investigation.

According to a board of police commissioners report released in July, arson incidents are up in Regina.

So far there have been 151 arson incidents in the city. That’s higher than the 10-year average of 67.

In 2020, there were 109 arson incidents and 69 in 2019.

