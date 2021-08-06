Quebec reports 218 new COVID-19 cases, first death since July 22

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 218 new COVID-19 cases on Friday as the province continues to see its daily cases stay above 200.

One additional virus-related deaths was reported — the first death attributed to the novel coronavirus since July 22.

Hospitalizations stand at 57 on Friday — a decrease of three since Thursday. Of those, 15 patients are in the intensive care — a decrease of one.

As for vaccinations, 53,276 more doses were administered for a total of 11.3 million shots doled out in Quebec since the start of the pandemic.

READ MORE: Quebec moves towards vaccine passport after another spike in COVID cases

This comes as health officials announced Quebec will be implementing a vaccination passport system.

Warning the province appears to be entering a fourth wave, Premier François Legault made the announcement Thursday saying his government will outline how the passport system will work and when it will begin in the coming days.

Of the 378,680 people in Quebec who have contracted the virus, 365,881 of them have recovered.

The provincial COVID death toll stands at 11,241.