Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

N.B. reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, all in the Moncton region

By Alex Cooke Global News
Posted August 6, 2021 11:44 am
Click to play video: 'Businesses face stress, decision-making with mandatory order lifted' Businesses face stress, decision-making with mandatory order lifted
Some businesses say the shift to “green,” the removal of the mandatory order, has added more stress to their plates -- having to make up some of their own rules. A restauranteur in greater Moncton says as long as close-contact isolation is required, they'll be walking a tight rope ensuring people stay safe -- and the business can stay open. Callum Smith reports.

The province of New Brunswick reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

With one new recovery since the day before, the number of active cases has risen slightly to 55. There are no people currently in hospital.

All of the new cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton region. That region currently has 40 active cases, the most active cases of any other health zone.

While the provincial COVID-19 dashboard has been updated, the province has yet to issue a news release with more details about the cases.

Read more: With COVID-19 cases climbing again in Moncton, N.B., so are stress levels

According to the province, 69 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and up are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

The total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,414. A total of 2,312 people have since recovered.

Trending Stories

There have been 46 deaths.

A total of 803 tests were conducted Thursday for a total of 384,250.

Isolation for unvaccinated travellers

In a statement, New Brunswick’s Green Party called on Premier Blaine Higgs to re-institute isolation requirements for unvaccinated travellers entering the province from outside the Atlantic provinces, as well as the Avignon, Matapédia and Témiscouata regions of Quebec.

At the end of July, the province lifted all provincial travel restrictions, though federal travel restrictions remain.

Read more: New Brunswick goes ‘green’, removes most public COVID-19 restrictions across province

“Considering the severeness of the Delta variant, to protect New Brunswickers, the Premier must require travelers who have chosen not to be vaccinated to isolate upon arrival in New Brunswick,” said Green Party leader David Coon.

Coon noted an “explosion” of cases of the Delta variant in places even with high vaccination rates.

“We can’t afford to wait until there are significant hospitalizations before government acts,” he said. “The chance to avoid this is right now by ensuring visitors from outside our region are fully vaccinated or have isolated appropriately if they are not.”

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19 Vaccine tagcovid-19 cases tagNew Brunswick COVID-19 tagCOVID-19 in New Brunswick tagMoncton Covid-19 tagactive cases of covid-19 tagcovid-19 update new brunswick tagMoncton COVID surge tagnew brunswick new covid-19 cases tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers