N.B. reports 6 new cases of COVID-19, all in the Moncton region

The province of New Brunswick reported six new cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

With one new recovery since the day before, the number of active cases has risen slightly to 55. There are no people currently in hospital.

All of the new cases are in Zone 1, the Moncton region. That region currently has 40 active cases, the most active cases of any other health zone.

While the provincial COVID-19 dashboard has been updated, the province has yet to issue a news release with more details about the cases.

According to the province, 69 per cent of New Brunswickers aged 12 and up are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

The total number of confirmed cases in New Brunswick is 2,414. A total of 2,312 people have since recovered.

There have been 46 deaths.

A total of 803 tests were conducted Thursday for a total of 384,250.

Isolation for unvaccinated travellers

In a statement, New Brunswick’s Green Party called on Premier Blaine Higgs to re-institute isolation requirements for unvaccinated travellers entering the province from outside the Atlantic provinces, as well as the Avignon, Matapédia and Témiscouata regions of Quebec.

At the end of July, the province lifted all provincial travel restrictions, though federal travel restrictions remain.

“Considering the severeness of the Delta variant, to protect New Brunswickers, the Premier must require travelers who have chosen not to be vaccinated to isolate upon arrival in New Brunswick,” said Green Party leader David Coon.

Coon noted an “explosion” of cases of the Delta variant in places even with high vaccination rates.

“We can’t afford to wait until there are significant hospitalizations before government acts,” he said. “The chance to avoid this is right now by ensuring visitors from outside our region are fully vaccinated or have isolated appropriately if they are not.”

