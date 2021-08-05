Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

BC SPCA warning about unusual strain of kennel cough showing up in dogs

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 4:18 pm
The BC SPCA is warning dog owners about a possible new variant of kennel cough in the province. View image in full screen
The BC SPCA is warning dog owners about a possible new variant of kennel cough in the province. Getty Images

The BC SPCA is warning dog owners about what appears to be an unusual strain of kennel cough showing up in many dogs in the province, especially in the Kamloops region.

Dr. Emilia Gordon, senior manager of animal health for the BC SPCA said they first started seeing cases in July and despite immediately testing the dogs who were showing symptoms, the tests kept coming back negative.

Read more: Dog spotted in crate strapped to back of RV in B.C. heat wave seized by SPCA

“After consulting with specialists, we believe the cause could be a virus that isn’t detected by commercially available tests,” Gordon added in a release. She said the BC SPCA has seen 24 cases in its facilities, with more reports coming in.

“Because the causative agent is unknown we want to make sure that people are vigilant in isolating their dogs immediately if they start coughing,” Gordon said. She notes that in addition to coughing, a small percentage of the infected dogs had eye or nasal discharge.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

“None of the dogs have become seriously ill and all are recovering, but the concerning aspect of these cases is how aggressively the disease has spread between dogs, even if they weren’t in close contact.”

Click to play video: 'SPCA seizes dog strapped to back of RV during B.C. heat wave' SPCA seizes dog strapped to back of RV during B.C. heat wave
SPCA seizes dog strapped to back of RV during B.C. heat wave – Jul 2, 2021

Gordon said most affected dogs were vaccinated so they are still recommending for all pet owners to get the vaccine but there is now concern that they are seeing a virus that is not part of the current vaccine.

The BC SPCA urges dog owners to isolate their pets immediately if they begin coughing and to seek veterinary advice. In the meantime, the SPCA has collected samples as part of the outbreak investigation and is teaming up with specialists and diagnostic laboratories to pursue the cause of the outbreak.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
BC SPCA tagkennel cough tagBC kennel cough tagBC kennel cough warning tagBC SPCA kennel cough tagDog kennel cough tagKennel cough contagious tagKennel cough puppies tagKennel cough vaccine tagNew strain kennel cough tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers