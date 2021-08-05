Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Trudeau, Quebec premier hold child-care announcement in Montreal

By Alessia Simona Maratta Global News
Posted August 5, 2021 10:21 am
Click to play video: ''
WATCH LIVE: Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault hold a child-care announcement in Montreal

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault will be holding a child-care announcement in Montreal on Thursday morning.

The media conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed here.

While details aren’t known, Trudeau has been travelling the country and making other announcements towards the signing of the government’s national child-care program.

READ MORE: P.E.I. becomes 3rd province to sign on to Liberals’ national child care program

The program sees Ottawa give tens of millions to a province that goes towards funding $10-dollar-a-day childcare.

Agreements like this have been reached in the past few weeks with British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and most recently Newfoundland and Labrador.

Trending Stories

When it comes to affordable daycare, Quebec’s low-fee program is already the envy of many a parent in other parts of Canada.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the much-vaunted but polarizing program introduced in 1997, the bulk of Quebec parents pay but a fraction of the astronomical amounts their counterparts shell out elsewhere.

More to come.

–with files from The Canadian Press

Click to play video: 'Alberta, Ottawa extend child care deal' Alberta, Ottawa extend child care deal
Quebec daycare tag10 dollar a day child care tag10 Dollar A Day Daycare tagQuebec child care tagQuebec universal child care tagdaycare announcement tagQuebec $10 dollar a day childcare tagTrudeau Legault announcement tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers