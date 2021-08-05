Trudeau, Quebec premier hold child-care announcement in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Quebec Premier François Legault will be holding a child-care announcement in Montreal on Thursday morning.

The media conference is scheduled to begin at 10:30 a.m. and will be livestreamed here.

While details aren’t known, Trudeau has been travelling the country and making other announcements towards the signing of the government’s national child-care program.

The program sees Ottawa give tens of millions to a province that goes towards funding $10-dollar-a-day childcare.

Agreements like this have been reached in the past few weeks with British Columbia, Nova Scotia, Prince Edward Island and most recently Newfoundland and Labrador.

When it comes to affordable daycare, Quebec’s low-fee program is already the envy of many a parent in other parts of Canada.

Under the much-vaunted but polarizing program introduced in 1997, the bulk of Quebec parents pay but a fraction of the astronomical amounts their counterparts shell out elsewhere.

–with files from The Canadian Press