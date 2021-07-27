Menu

Canada

P.E.I. becomes 3rd province to sign on to Liberals’ national child care program

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 27, 2021 4:30 pm
Prince Edward Island has become the third province to sign on to the federal government’s national child-care program.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau made the announcement today in Charlottetown alongside Premier Dennis King.

Trudeau told reporters his government has signed a deal with the province that within three years would create $10-dollar-a-day child care for children under six year old.

Read more: ‘Optimism in the air’: Prince Edward Island reopens to Atlantic Canada

He says the agreement will cut average child-care fees on the Island in half by the end of 2022 and create more than 450 new spots in the province within two years.

Nova Scotia on July 13 became the second province, after British Columbia, to sign on to the program, allowing it to receive $605 million from Ottawa to lower child-care fees to $10 dollars a day in five years.

Trudeau says his government has also signed a child-care agreement with Yukon.

