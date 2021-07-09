Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Global News Morning BC
July 9 2021 11:21am
04:00

B.C. and the federal government reach a deal on child care funding

Child Care Advocate Sharon Gregson discusses what federal funding for 10-dollar-a-day daycare means for B.C. families.

Advertisement

Video Home