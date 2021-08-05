Menu

World

Lawyers for Huawei CFO Meng Wanzhou claim U.S. misled B.C. court

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 5, 2021 12:14 pm
Click to play video: 'Extradition hearing for Meng Wanzhou enters final weeks' Extradition hearing for Meng Wanzhou enters final weeks
A Vancouver court Wednesday heard that the U.S. government acted in bad faith when it requested the extradition of Meng Wanzhou from Canada almost three years ago.

VANCOUVER – Lawyers for Huawei‘s chief financial officer say the United States has acted in bad faith in the extradition process of Meng Wanzhou and the British Columbia Supreme Court should stay proceedings against her.

In the documents presented to the court on Wednesday, her lawyers claim the United States mischaracterized and omitted evidence to establish a case of fraud when requesting the extradition of Meng from Canada.

The documents say misleading evidence undermines both the fairness of the extradition hearing and the integrity of the judicial system.

Lawyers for the attorney general are expected to answer to the abuse of process claims in the coming days, while the actual extradition hearing is scheduled for later this month.

Meng is accused of misrepresenting Huawei’s relationship with technologies firm Skycom during a 2013 meeting with HSBC, putting the bank at risk of violating U.S. sanctions against Iran — charges that both she and Huawei deny.

Meng was arrested in 2018 and is out on bail living in one of her Vancouver homes.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
