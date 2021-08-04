Selkirk cops seize meth, cocaine, fentanyl, weapons and more

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba RCMP seized weapons, drugs and paraphernalia in a raid on a Selkirk residence on Friday.

With the help of the emergency response team and a police dog unit, Selkirk RCMP searched the Queen Avenue home and seized cocaine, meth, fentanyl, cannabis, “purple down” and illicit pills, police said.

RCMP said the search also turned up a number of knives and two airguns.

A 34-year-old Selkirk man was arrested on scene and charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, four counts of possessing weapons contrary to an order, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and resisting arrest.

The man also faces five counts of failing to comply with conditions of a release order.

RCMP continue to investigate.

