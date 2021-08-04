Report prompted by Lexi Daken’s death into N.B. youth mental health services delayed

Send this page to someone via email

It will be a few more weeks before New Brunswick’s child, youth and seniors’ advocate releases a report into youth suicide prevention and mental health services.

Norman Bossé launched a review in early March shortly after the death of Lexi Daken.

The 16-year-old sought help in mid-February at the Dr. Everett Chalmers Hospital in Fredericton, but left after eight hours without receiving attention. She died by suicide a week later.

Read more: Interim report on New Brunswick mental health services makes 10 recommendations

Bossé’s interim report, released June 17, listed 10 early recommendations, including more training for emergency room staff in dealing with youth who are suicidal. The full report was due July 31, coinciding with the end of Bossé’s mandate as the advocate. But in an email to Global News, spokesperson Heidi Cyr said Bossé’s term has been extended, and the report won’t come out until “the first weeks of September.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Due to the overwhelming response from the public, community organizations, First Nations, stakeholders and youth who voiced their feedback in our online survey, our six public consultations with the Advocate across the province, formal submissions, and in-person interviews, the scope of the review has grown in order to analyse and include everyone’s input in our final report,” Cyr wrote.

Chris Daken, Lexi’s father, said he’s content with the delay because he’s expecting an in-depth review.

The interim report noted that more than 4,100 people had participated in an online survey associated with the review.

“I would think it’s going to take them quite a while to just gather that data and make a report from that,” Daken said. “And, truthfully, I would rather see them take their time and do the report well as opposed to rushing.”

Story continues below advertisement

Daken said he’s received messages from other families who have received youth mental health services in hospital since his daughter’s death. He said some believe they would not have received care if not for the Daken family’s willingness to share their story.

“We know the province has already said that the system was broken,” Daken began. “So we hope with the recommendations that the child and youth advocate will propose, that the government will take it to heart and make the changes.”

Meantime, Daken said the family is still awaiting autopsy results.

They also received medical records from Lexi’s last two visits to hospital before her death, but they are not allowed to speak publicly about the details.

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help.

For a directory of support services in your area, visit the Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention.

Learn more about how to help someone in crisis on the government of Canada’s website.