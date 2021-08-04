Menu

Canada

Suspicious device found Sunday was a homemade battery pack: West Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 1:04 pm
Police say the device while officers were investigating a home along the 2600 block of Cameron Road on Sunday. View image in full screen
Police say the device while officers were investigating a home along the 2600 block of Cameron Road on Sunday. Global News

A suspicious device found in a West Kelowna home during the weekend wasn’t related to Saturday night’s double shooting in Kelowna, say police.

In a press release issued Wednesday morning, police say officers attended a residence along the 2600 block of Cameron Road on Aug. 1, and found what they called a possible improvised explosive device.

“For safety reasons, officers evacuated the area and called the RCMP explosives disposal unit (EDU),” said police.

“The device was safely removed from the scene by the EDU officer and disposed of at a secondary site.”

Read more: Police release brief video of suspect in Kelowna double shooting

Police did not say why they were investigating the home, and the device turned out to be a homemade battery pack that was apparently unstable.

“Investigation has determined this device is not related to the shooting in Kelowna on July 31,” said Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon.

“Examination of the device determined that it was someone’s attempt at a homemade battery pack. However, it was unstable and potentially dangerous.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

