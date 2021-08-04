Suspicious device found Sunday was a homemade battery pack: West Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A suspicious device found in a West Kelowna home during the weekend wasn’t related to Saturday night’s double shooting in Kelowna, say police.

In a press release issued Wednesday morning, police say officers attended a residence along the 2600 block of Cameron Road on Aug. 1, and found what they called a possible improvised explosive device.

“For safety reasons, officers evacuated the area and called the RCMP explosives disposal unit (EDU),” said police.

“The device was safely removed from the scene by the EDU officer and disposed of at a secondary site.”

Read more: Police release brief video of suspect in Kelowna double shooting

Police did not say why they were investigating the home, and the device turned out to be a homemade battery pack that was apparently unstable.

Story continues below advertisement

“Investigation has determined this device is not related to the shooting in Kelowna on July 31,” said Staff Sgt. Duncan Dixon.

“Examination of the device determined that it was someone’s attempt at a homemade battery pack. However, it was unstable and potentially dangerous.”

Police say the investigation is ongoing.

1:55 RCMP confirm homemade bomb found at scene of brazen shooting in Kelowna RCMP confirm homemade bomb found at scene of brazen shooting in Kelowna