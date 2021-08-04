SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

COVID-19 vaccine buses continue to roll through Waterloo Region

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted August 4, 2021 12:01 pm
Waterloo Region says it is continuing to bring COVID-19 vaccine to residents in the community as two buses equipped with vaccination clinics are back out in the community.

This is the third week the buses will be out in the community with the region saying they will stop at the Conestoga Mall in Waterloo on Wednesday from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m., in Elmira at 28 Arthur St. S. on Thursday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and on Friday at Fairview Mall in Kitchener from 1:30 p.m. until 3:30 p.m.

The buses will also travel to unpublicized under-served priority neighbourhoods in an effort to get COVID-19 vaccines into arms.

Thus far 360,819 residents of Waterloo Region are fully vaccinated which works out to 71.15 per cent of the eligible population.

The provincial average stands at 70.1 per cent as 9,143,402 people in Ontario have now been fully vaccinated.

