Environment

Devil Lake area north of Kingston now protected by Nature Conservancy of Canada

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted August 4, 2021 11:01 am
The Nature Conservancy of Canada has acquired a 0.83 square kilometre property on Devil Lake, about 40 kilometres north of Kingston. View image in full screen
The Nature Conservancy of Canada has acquired a 0.83 square kilometre property on Devil Lake, about 40 kilometres north of Kingston. Nature Conservancy of Canada

The Nature Conservancy of Canada says a stretch of forest and wetland about 40 kilometres north of Kingston is now protected land.

The organization says the 0.83 square kilometre property on Devil Lake was purchased through federal and provincial funding, as well as private donations.

It says the move will protect forest species such as the cerulean warbler, a songbird whose numbers it says have dwindled to less than 1,000 in Canada.

Read more: Nature Conservancy of Canada acquires environmentally-sensitive land near Loughborough Lake

Rob McRae, the conservation authority’s program director for eastern Ontario, calls the area “a missing piece” in the jigsaw puzzle of protected land.

The organization says the protected area is a “strip of rocky outcrops, wetlands and forest” known as the Frontenac Arch Natural Area.

It says the area connects the northern forests of Algonquin with the Adirondack Mountains of New York state, and stretches from Frontenac Provincial Park to lands managed by NCC and Queen’s University.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
