Efforts to revive Kelowna woman who drowned in Christina Lake unsuccessful: Grand Forks RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Grand Forks RCMP said a Kelowna woman drowned in Christina Lake last Thursday evening.

According to police, the 60-year-old woman took a motorized boat out by herself and failed to return, with her fellow camping family members becoming concerned after a couple of hours.

Police say friends were asked to go look for her on the lake, with those friends finding her floating beside the boat in the middle of the lake.

Another boat was flagged down, which had an off-duty nurse who performed CPR.

The woman was taken to a boat launch, where paramedics were waiting. Their efforts to revive her, however, were unsuccessful.

Story continues below advertisement

Police say no criminality is suspected and that the BC Coroners Service is investigating.

Christina Lake is around 2 hours and 45 minutes southeast of Kelowna.

2:06 Alberta RCMP say there are notably more drownings this year Alberta RCMP say there are notably more drownings this year