Canada

Efforts to revive Kelowna woman who drowned in Christina Lake unsuccessful: Grand Forks RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 8:05 pm
A view of Christina Lake, B.C. View image in full screen
A view of Christina Lake, B.C. Global News

Grand Forks RCMP said a Kelowna woman drowned in Christina Lake last Thursday evening.

According to police, the 60-year-old woman took a motorized boat out by herself and failed to return, with her fellow camping family members becoming concerned after a couple of hours.

Police say friends were asked to go look for her on the lake, with those friends finding her floating beside the boat in the middle of the lake.

Read more: Edmonton man drowned in Lake Isle after canoe flipped: RCMP

Another boat was flagged down, which had an off-duty nurse who performed CPR.

The woman was taken to a boat launch, where paramedics were waiting. Their efforts to revive her, however, were unsuccessful.

Police say no criminality is suspected and that the BC Coroners Service is investigating.

Christina Lake is around 2 hours and 45 minutes southeast of Kelowna.

Click to play video: 'Alberta RCMP say there are notably more drownings this year' Alberta RCMP say there are notably more drownings this year
Alberta RCMP say there are notably more drownings this year
