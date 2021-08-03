Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

31st International First Peoples’ Festival kicks off in Montreal

By Gloria Henriquez Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 9:03 pm
Floyd Faval, writer and producer of Ashes and Embers chats with Alix Van Der Donckt-Ferrand the film's director and Gavin Baptiste, an elder from Saskatchewan who helps tell the story of a 1948 fire set by students of a residential school. The film premiered at the 31st International First People's Festival. Tuesday August 3rd, 2021. View image in full screen
Floyd Faval, writer and producer of Ashes and Embers chats with Alix Van Der Donckt-Ferrand the film's director and Gavin Baptiste, an elder from Saskatchewan who helps tell the story of a 1948 fire set by students of a residential school. The film premiered at the 31st International First People's Festival. Tuesday August 3rd, 2021. Global News

The 31st International First Peoples’ Festival kicked off in Montreal with several events and activities planned at Place des Festivals for Aug. 3 to Aug. 11.

Every afternoon, the Buffalo Hat Singers, a group of pow-wow singers and Northern Voice, a contemporary drum group will give impromptu performances. Dancer Sam Ojeda will be joining the performance.

Other musical and visual performances will take place every night.

The festival will also feature a book launch and some online events.

More than 60 films and documentaries will be screened throughout the week.

Festival organizer and co-founder André Dudemaine says the festival is a way to showcase Indigenous peoples’ talent but also their stories and character.

Read more: Montreal First Peoples’ Festival offers chance to connect with aboriginal culture

Story continues below advertisement

Dudemaine sees one of the opening films, Ashes and Ambers, as symbolic.

“It is about a fire in 1948, pupils in Saskatchewan set fire in their penitential school, not residential school — concentration camp — and they revolted against the colonial order,” Dudemaine explained.

“This almost unknown story is told by an elder of the community… It is very important today to remember that we are not only victims, we are also fighters and we are still fighters.”

Trending Stories

Read more: Mandy Gull-Masty becomes first woman elected grand chief of Quebec Cree Nation

The elder is Gavin Baptiste, who travelled from Saskatchewan for the film’s premiere.

“I think the story about the victims and the people that are in there should be told,” said Baptiste.

“A lot of the issues are still around and we want to resolve them so we can move on, so our people can move on.”

Gavin Baptiste attends the 31st International First People’s Festival for the premiere of Ashes and Embers. View image in full screen
Gavin Baptiste attends the 31st International First People’s Festival for the premiere of Ashes and Embers. Global News

Most of the shows are free, but because of COVID restrictions this year people are being asked to register online and reserve a ticket.

Story continues below advertisement

You can do that and find the full lineup online on the festival’s website.

Click to play video: 'The 31st First Peoples’ Festival' The 31st First Peoples’ Festival
The 31st First Peoples’ Festival
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Montreal Festivals tagPlace des Festivals tagAndre Dudemaine tagAshes and Embers tagBuffalo Hat Singers tagGavin Baptiste tagInternational First Peoples' Festival tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers