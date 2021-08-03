31st International First Peoples’ Festival kicks off in Montreal

Send this page to someone via email

The 31st International First Peoples’ Festival kicked off in Montreal with several events and activities planned at Place des Festivals for Aug. 3 to Aug. 11.

Every afternoon, the Buffalo Hat Singers, a group of pow-wow singers and Northern Voice, a contemporary drum group will give impromptu performances. Dancer Sam Ojeda will be joining the performance.

Other musical and visual performances will take place every night.

The festival will also feature a book launch and some online events.

More than 60 films and documentaries will be screened throughout the week.

Festival organizer and co-founder André Dudemaine says the festival is a way to showcase Indigenous peoples’ talent but also their stories and character.

Dudemaine sees one of the opening films, Ashes and Ambers, as symbolic.

“It is about a fire in 1948, pupils in Saskatchewan set fire in their penitential school, not residential school — concentration camp — and they revolted against the colonial order,” Dudemaine explained.

“This almost unknown story is told by an elder of the community… It is very important today to remember that we are not only victims, we are also fighters and we are still fighters.”

The elder is Gavin Baptiste, who travelled from Saskatchewan for the film’s premiere.

“I think the story about the victims and the people that are in there should be told,” said Baptiste.

“A lot of the issues are still around and we want to resolve them so we can move on, so our people can move on.”

Most of the shows are free, but because of COVID restrictions this year people are being asked to register online and reserve a ticket.

You can do that and find the full lineup online on the festival’s website.

