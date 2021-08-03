SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Canada

‘Bring it home’: Family cheers on B.C.’s Julia Grosso as Canada goes for gold in women’s soccer

By Julia Foy & Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 5:08 pm
Click to play video: 'Coquitlam soccer star on world stage' Coquitlam soccer star on world stage
WATCH: We hear from the family of 20-year-old Team Canada Soccer player Julia Grosso who is playing for an Olympic gold medal in the final game against Sweden on August 5th. Dad Carlos Grosso gives an exclusive interview.

Carlos Grosso of Coquitlam, B.C., is overflowing with pride that his daughter Julia is about to play the biggest game of her life.

“We’re very, very proud, very excited,” he said.

Grosso is a midfielder on Canada’s women’s soccer team, which shook up the football world Monday, defeating the United States 1-0 to advance to the finals of the women’s soccer tournament at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Click to play video: 'Team Canada kicks U.S. out of running for women’s soccer Olympic gold' Team Canada kicks U.S. out of running for women’s soccer Olympic gold
Team Canada kicks U.S. out of running for women’s soccer Olympic gold

Carlos thinks the team has what it takes to bring home gold.

“I think that they’re there now. I think, to me personally, they’re going to win because they believe.”

Carlos and his wife have stayed up late every night to watch Canada’s games live. The family is relieved the final game against Sweden will be broadcast at 7:30 p.m. local time instead of 3 a.m.

Read more: Canada defeats USA 1-0 in women’s Olympic soccer

The family has watched each step of Julia’s footballing journey, starting with youth soccer to the Vancouver Whitecaps FC Girls Elite to her current club, the University of Texas Longhorns.

Carlos says Team Canada team captain and Burnaby native Christine Sinclair has helped 20-year-old Julia on her journey.

Click to play video: 'Women’s Olympics soccer win inspires young Ontario athletes' Women’s Olympics soccer win inspires young Ontario athletes
Women’s Olympics soccer win inspires young Ontario athletes

“They’ve got a pretty good bond,” Carlos said. “She has a special place for her because Christine’s always treated her really good ever since she got there when, I think, she was 17 years old.”

Read more: U.S. soccer star Megan Rapinoe faces backlash after ‘lose to Canada’ remark

Carlos said Julia’s dream of representing her country was sparked by the 2015 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which held several matches in Vancouver, including the final.

“When the World Cup was here, we went to the games and she envisioned and she wanted to be in the World Cup,” Carlos said.

Within six years, she went from a fan in the stands to centre stage. Carlos, for one, can’t wait for Thursday night.

“Just go, Canada, bring it home,” Carlos said. “The gold medal.”

