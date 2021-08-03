Fire breaks out in Heritage Park in Mission, B.C.

Send this page to someone via email

A fire has broken out in Fraser River Heritage Park in the Fraser Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

White smoke can be seen above the trees in the largest park in the City of Mission.

Gordon Robinson with the BC Wildfire Service Coastal Fire Centre told Global News their crews are assisting the Mission Fire Department with two helicopters and a fire officer.

The helicopters are bucketing water to the blaze.

Local fire officials confirmed almost every available firefighter was dispatched to the scene.

There is no word yet on the cause.

More to come.