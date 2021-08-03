Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Fire breaks out in Heritage Park in Mission, B.C.

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 4:18 pm
Smoke can be seen above the trees in Heritage Park in Mission Tuesday afternoon. View image in full screen
Smoke can be seen above the trees in Heritage Park in Mission Tuesday afternoon. Jules Shapter / Twitter

A fire has broken out in Fraser River Heritage Park in the Fraser Valley on Tuesday afternoon.

White smoke can be seen above the trees in the largest park in the City of Mission.

Gordon Robinson with the BC Wildfire Service Coastal Fire Centre told Global News their crews are assisting the Mission Fire Department with two helicopters and a fire officer.

The helicopters are bucketing water to the blaze.

Click to play video: 'Cooler temperatures help wildfire fight but some continue aggressive behaviour' Cooler temperatures help wildfire fight but some continue aggressive behaviour
Cooler temperatures help wildfire fight but some continue aggressive behaviour

Read more: B.C. wildfire map 2021: Location and size of the fires burning around the province

Story continues below advertisement

Local fire officials confirmed almost every available firefighter was dispatched to the scene.

Trending Stories

There is no word yet on the cause.

More to come.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Mission tagHeritage Park tagMission fire tagHeritage Park fire tagFraser River Heritage Park tagHeritage Park fire Mission tagMission fire Heritage Park tagMission fire Tuesday tagMisson Fire Department tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers