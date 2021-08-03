Georgian College to require students in campus residences to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

Students who are living in an on-campus residence at Georgian College in Barrie, Orillia and Owen Sound this fall will be required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

By Aug. 18, students must have their first dose of a Health Canada-approved COVID-19 vaccine, while they must receive their second dose by Oct. 8.

The college said it’s working with the Simcoe Muskoka District Health Unit to host an onsite immunization clinic in the Barrie residence in September.

“We made this decision with our students’ safety top of mind,” Georgian College’s dean of students, Brian Muscat, said in a statement.

“Residence is a high-density setting, with several shared spaces, and students spend extended periods of time together. Vaccinations are important in reducing the spread of this virus in close settings.”

Students who are planning to live in a campus residence will receive direct communication, including how to submit proof of vaccination. There will be an exemption process for students with a medical condition that prevents them from acquiring an immunization or for other protected grounds under the Ontario Human Rights Code.

“We’ve been encouraging vaccination since the spring as a key component for the Georgian community coming together for more in-person activities,” Muscat said.

Georgian College has joined a growing list of Ontario colleges and universities that require students living in residence to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.