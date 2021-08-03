Menu

Canada

Kayaker drowns after getting stuck in undertow near dam in City of Kawartha Lakes: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 2:00 pm
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a kayaker drowned on the Rosedale River on Monday evening. View image in full screen
City of Kawartha Lakes OPP say a kayaker drowned on the Rosedale River on Monday evening. The Canadian Press

A York, Ont., resident drowned following a kayaking incident on the Rosedale River in the City of Kawartha Lakes on Monday evening.

According to City of Kawartha Lakes OPP, around 6:30 p.m., a kayaker was swept into the undertow of a dam in the river along Coldstream Road in the hamlet of Rosedale, an area about 30 kilometres north of Lindsay.

Read more: Lockstation staff, public credited with helping distressed boaters caught in Hastings, Ont. dam

“Witnesses were able to get the person to shore and administer first-aid until Kawartha Lakes Paramedic Services arrived and took over the life-saving efforts,” OPP stated.

The victim, Leonid Kazantsena, 61, of York, was pronounced deceased, OPP said.

In a release, OPP said they encourage the proper use of personal flotation devices while Parks Canada advises swimmers, personal watercraft users and boats to stay away from dams.

The Rosedale River flows into the Trent Severn Waterway.

“Calm water can quickly, and without warning, become a surge of fast-moving water,” OPP said. “This fast-moving water creates strong undercurrents that cannot always be seen from the surface and can drown even the strongest swimmer.”

