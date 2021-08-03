Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics open from Aug. 3 to 8 in Simcoe Muskoka

Send this page to someone via email

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be open in Simcoe County and Muskoka during the week of Aug. 3 to 8.

The list of locations offering vaccine doses may change, and those looking to get immunized are asked to visit the health unit’s website for a current list of locations and hours.

Walk-in vaccinations are available to local residents who are aged 12 and older and who need their first or second dose.

Second doses must be 28 days after a first dose of an mRNA vaccine or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca.

People are asked to dress for the weather because they might need to wait outside before entering the clinic. They’re also reminded to bring a health card and a list of medications they’re taking, and to wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm.

So far, 68.8 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka’s population has been immunized with a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 56 per cent have been inoculated with a second.

For individuals 12 and above, 64 per cent are fully vaccinated, while 15 per cent only have had one dose.