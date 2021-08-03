SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics open from Aug. 3 to 8 in Simcoe Muskoka

By Daina Goldfinger Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 12:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Thousands of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses risk expiring, going to waste' Thousands of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine doses risk expiring, going to waste
Canada's COVID-19 vaccination numbers are starting to plateau, despite having enough vaccines to inoculate all eligible Canadians. But thousands of doses of the Moderna vaccine are about to expire and could end up being wasted.

Walk-in COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be open in Simcoe County and Muskoka during the week of Aug. 3 to 8.

The list of locations offering vaccine doses may change, and those looking to get immunized are asked to visit the health unit’s website for a current list of locations and hours.

Read more: ‘Get tested’ for COVID-19 even if you’re fully vaccinated, Fauci says as Delta variant rages

Walk-in vaccinations are available to local residents who are aged 12 and older and who need their first or second dose.

Second doses must be 28 days after a first dose of an mRNA vaccine or eight weeks after a first dose of AstraZeneca.

People are asked to dress for the weather because they might need to wait outside before entering the clinic. They’re also reminded to bring a health card and a list of medications they’re taking, and to wear a loose-fitting shirt that allows easy access to the upper arm.

Read more: Ontario reports under 200 new daily COVID-19 cases Civic Holiday Monday and Tuesday

So far, 68.8 per cent of Simcoe Muskoka’s population has been immunized with a first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while 56 per cent have been inoculated with a second.

For individuals 12 and above, 64 per cent are fully vaccinated, while 15 per cent only have had one dose.

Click to play video: 'Dr. Anthony Fauci addresses U.S. surge in COVID cases and fall in vaccinations' Dr. Anthony Fauci addresses U.S. surge in COVID cases and fall in vaccinations
