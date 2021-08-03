SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Sports

Jamaica’s Elaine Thompson-Herah successfully defends Olympic 200-metre title

By Sudipto Ganguly Reuters
Posted August 3, 2021 10:54 am
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates after winning the women's 200m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021.
Jamaica's Elaine Thompson-Herah celebrates after winning the women's 200m final during the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo on August 3, 2021. GIUSEPPE CACACE/AFP via Getty Images

Elaine Thompson-Herah completed a second successive Olympic sprint double on Tuesday when she won 200 meters gold in a blistering 21.53, the second-fastest time in history.

The Jamaican controlled the race from the start and was a clear winner, but 18-year-old Christine Mboma of Namibia produced an astonishing final 30 meters to make up four places and take silver in 21.81.

Thompson-Herah, 29, ran 21.66 to win her semi-final. But, on a warm and humid evening at the Olympic Stadium, she was able to find an even higher gear.

The Jamaican, who won the 100m on Saturday, became the first woman to successfully defend the sprint double, breaking Merlene Ottey’s national record on the way.

“Oh my god, it’s amazing that I have ever seen this day. That I could complete another double. I can’t believe it,” she said, adding that her body needed urgent rest.

“It feels amazing to win two golds again. I have had a rough week. I haven’t slept after the 100m final. I really had to pull it out to win the 200m. It’s a new PB (personal best) and a national record. I am so, so happy.”

American Gabby Thomas, who had the fastest time of the season of 21.61 coming into the race, took the bronze in 21.87, just edging out 100m silver medallist Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce (21.94).

