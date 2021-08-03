Serious injuries for driver involved in vehicle collision: Regina police

Send this page to someone via email

Regina police say a person was sent to hospital on Monday night after a report of a serious motor vehicle collision.

The incident happened on Elphinstone Street and Dewdney Avenue and resulted in officers shutting down traffic in all directions at the time.

Police say paramedics transported one of the drivers involved in the crash to the Regina General Hospital after the individual suffered serious injuries.

The collision is under investigation and no further details have been released by Regina police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers.

