Regina fire crews fight early morning house blaze

Crews from the Regina Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 600-block of Garnet Street on Sunday morning.

According to a social media post, the duplex was fully involved in fire. It was quickly brought under control by crews and no injuries were reported.

The investigator arrived on the scene to determine cause of the fire.

Around 6:30 a.m., crews were still on scene putting out hot spots.

