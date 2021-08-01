Menu

Canada

Regina fire crews fight early morning house blaze

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted August 1, 2021 1:21 pm
Regina fire crews responded to a duplex fire Sunday morning. View image in full screen
Regina fire crews responded to a duplex fire Sunday morning. Regina Fire / Twitter

Crews from the Regina Fire Department responded to a house fire on the 600-block of Garnet Street on Sunday morning.

Read more: Officials say house fires in Regina’s North Central, Heritage areas were ‘deliberate’

According to a social media post, the duplex was fully involved in fire. It was quickly brought under control by crews and no injuries were reported.

The investigator arrived on the scene to determine cause of the fire.

Read more: 3 Regina homes damaged following Monday morning fire on Toronto Street

Around 6:30 a.m., crews were still on scene putting out hot spots.

Click to play video: 'Small explosion caught on camera as Regina police seek suspect linked to fires' Small explosion caught on camera as Regina police seek suspect linked to fires
Small explosion caught on camera as Regina police seek suspect linked to fires – Apr 30, 2021
