18-month-old child found in swimming pool at Burlington home dies

Halton police say an 18-month-old girl, who last week was pulled from a backyard swimming pool in Burlington, has died in hospital.
The youngster was found in critical condition during an emergency call on July 25 tied to a reported drowning at a home on Kevin Crescent and Folkway Drive just before 2 p.m.
“Tragically, the young girl was pronounced deceased on Saturday morning at the hospital,” Const. Steve Elms told Global News through an e-mail.
“The incident is now a coroner’s investigation.”
Police did not reveal how long the girl was in the pool but said the child’s mother was home at the time of the incident at her residence.
