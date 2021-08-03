18-month-old child found in swimming pool at Burlington home dies

Send this page to someone via email

Halton police say an 18-month-old girl, who last week was pulled from a backyard swimming pool in Burlington, has died in hospital.

The youngster was found in critical condition during an emergency call on July 25 tied to a reported drowning at a home on Kevin Crescent and Folkway Drive just before 2 p.m.

“Tragically, the young girl was pronounced deceased on Saturday morning at the hospital,” Const. Steve Elms told Global News through an e-mail.

“The incident is now a coroner’s investigation.”

Police did not reveal how long the girl was in the pool but said the child’s mother was home at the time of the incident at her residence.

Story continues below advertisement

1:30 Ontario man dies while competing in Alberta Ironman race Ontario man dies while competing in Alberta Ironman race