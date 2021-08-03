Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

18-month-old child found in swimming pool at Burlington home dies

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted August 3, 2021 11:01 am
18-month-old child found in swimming pool at Burlington home dies - image View image in full screen
@HaltonPolice

Halton police say an 18-month-old girl, who last week was pulled from a backyard swimming pool in Burlington, has died in hospital.

The youngster was found in critical condition during an emergency call on July 25 tied to a reported drowning at a home on Kevin Crescent and Folkway Drive just before 2 p.m.

Read more: 18-month-old child in critical condition after near-drowning at Burlington home swimming pool

“Tragically, the young girl was pronounced deceased on Saturday morning at the hospital,” Const. Steve Elms told Global News through an e-mail.

Trending Stories

“The incident is now a coroner’s investigation.”

Police did not reveal how long the girl was in the pool but said the child’s mother was home at the time of the incident at her residence.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Ontario man dies while competing in Alberta Ironman race' Ontario man dies while competing in Alberta Ironman race
Ontario man dies while competing in Alberta Ironman race

 

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Hamilton tagHamilton news tagBurlington tagDrowning tagSwimming Pool tagburlington ontario tagChild drowning tagSwimming Pool Drowning tagBurlington Drowning tagBurlington swimming pool drowning taghome pool drowning tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers