Firefighters respond to Stanley Park fire on B.C. Day

Fire officials are keeping a close eye on a section of Stanley Park after reports of smoke in a trail just north of Lost Lagoon on B.C. Day.

Photos show crews in the area of Cathedral Trail just before 5 p.m. Monday.

According to witnesses, crews responded to the area quickly and pulled their hose through the forest to extinguish the small blaze.

The fire danger rating in the area is extreme due to the current drought conditions and sustained heat.

On Friday, officials announced the closure of non-essential access to Stanley Park during the overnight hours in an effort to reduce the fire risk in the park.

The park will be temporarily closed between the hours of 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. until the fire risk has been significantly reduced.

There is no word yet on what sparked Monday’s fire.