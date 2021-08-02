RCMP say tree planter dead after bear mauling in northern Alberta

A 26-year-old woman has died after she was mauled by a bear in northern Alberta over the weekend.
The RCMP said the woman was a tree planter who was with several co-workers when she was attacked on Saturday afternoon.
Police said they were notified of the mauling at about 3 p.m., saying it occurred in a remote part of Big Lakes County.
An RCMP spokesperson told Global News that the woman was airlifted to an airport in Swan Hills, Alta., by a helicopter used by the tree-planting organization. She was met by emergency personnel at the airport who pronounced her dead at the scene.
The RCMP were told by a witness it appeared the woman was mauled by a black bear.
Alberta Fish and Wildlife is now investigating.
Global News has reached out to Alberta Justice for more information.
