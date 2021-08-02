Menu

Canada

Man seriously injured after fire at Scarborough motel

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted August 2, 2021 8:31 am
Emergency crews were called just after 7 a.m. View image in full screen
Emergency crews were called just after 7 a.m. Adam Dabrowski/Global News

A man in his 40s was seriously injured after a fire at a Scarborough motel Monday morning, officials say.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told Global News crews were called to the Roycroft Motel on Kingston Road, just east of McCowan Road, at 7:05 a.m.

The spokesperson said there was smoke visible when crews arrived and a door to an affected unit was locked.

Read more: Man dead following hospitalization after Scarborough assault

The fire was extinguished a short time later.

The spokesperson said paramedics were performing CPR on a person in the unit.

Toronto police tweeted that a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

