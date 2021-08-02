Man seriously injured after fire at Scarborough motel

Send this page to someone via email

A man in his 40s was seriously injured after a fire at a Scarborough motel Monday morning, officials say.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told Global News crews were called to the Roycroft Motel on Kingston Road, just east of McCowan Road, at 7:05 a.m.

The spokesperson said there was smoke visible when crews arrived and a door to an affected unit was locked.

The fire was extinguished a short time later.

The spokesperson said paramedics were performing CPR on a person in the unit.

Toronto police tweeted that a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

There is no word on what caused the fire.

FIRE: (ROAD CLOSURE)

Kingston Rd + Rockwood Dr

– e/b Kingston Rd at Fenwood Hts + Kingston Rd#GO1452886

^ep2 — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) August 2, 2021