Man seriously injured after fire at Scarborough motel

A man in his 40s was seriously injured after a fire at a Scarborough motel Monday morning, officials say.
A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told Global News crews were called to the Roycroft Motel on Kingston Road, just east of McCowan Road, at 7:05 a.m.
The spokesperson said there was smoke visible when crews arrived and a door to an affected unit was locked.
The fire was extinguished a short time later.
The spokesperson said paramedics were performing CPR on a person in the unit.
Toronto police tweeted that a man was taken to hospital with serious injuries.
There is no word on what caused the fire.
