The BC Conservation Officer Service says it has been deployed to yet another coyote attack in Vancouver’s Stanley Park.

The latest incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on a walkway near the Nine O’clock Gun on the park’s east side.

The victim, who was attacked from behind, was left with scratches to her upper back and shoulders, conservation officers said.

The service said it is focusing its efforts on specific areas of the park to minimize the chance it catches the wrong coyote, and that any animal it catches that isn’t the target will be released.

Saturday’s attack is the latest in more than 35 such incidents since last December, including a recent attack on a toddler.

Officials believe people have been feeding the coyotes, which has emboldened them and removed their fear of humans.

Conservation officers have put down several animals in the spring and summer, and at one point closed a part of the park.

The service says it is working with the city and wildlife groups on a long-term plan.

Stanley Park is currently closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. due to extreme fire risk.

