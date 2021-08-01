Menu

Canada

Yet another coyote attack in Vancouver’s Stanley Park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 1, 2021 3:16 pm
Click to play video: 'Coyote warning in Stanley Park' Coyote warning in Stanley Park
Biologist Colleen Cassady St. Clair shares insight on what might be causing the increase in aggressive coyote activity in Stanley Park – Jul 17, 2021

The BC Conservation Officer Service says it has been deployed to yet another coyote attack in Vancouver’s Stanley Park.

The latest incident happened around 10 p.m. Saturday on a walkway near the Nine O’clock Gun on the park’s east side.

Read more: Hunt for aggressive coyotes underway after 2nd Stanley Park attack this week

The victim, who was attacked from behind, was left with scratches to her upper back and shoulders, conservation officers said.

The service said it is focusing its efforts on specific areas of the park to minimize the chance it catches the wrong coyote, and that any animal it catches that isn’t the target will be released.

Read more: Four coyotes euthanized after toddler attacked in Stanley Park

Story continues below advertisement

Saturday’s attack is the latest in more than 35 such incidents since last December, including a recent attack on a toddler.

Click to play video: 'Coyote attacks hurting Stanley Park businesses' Coyote attacks hurting Stanley Park businesses
Coyote attacks hurting Stanley Park businesses – Jul 18, 2021

Officials believe people have been feeding the coyotes, which has emboldened them and removed their fear of humans.

Read more: Vancouver’s iconic Stanley Park closing overnight due to extreme fire risk

Conservation officers have put down several animals in the spring and summer, and at one point closed a part of the park.

The service says it is working with the city and wildlife groups on a long-term plan.

Stanley Park is currently closed between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. due to extreme fire risk.

