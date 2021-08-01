Menu

Crime

Man dead following hospitalization after Scarborough assault

By Jessica Patton Global News
Posted August 1, 2021 3:05 pm
Forty-six-year-old Steven Mitchell. View image in full screen
Forty-six-year-old Steven Mitchell. Toronto police/Handout

A 46-year-old man has died after he was hospitalized following an assault in mid-July in Scarborough, Toronto police say.

Emergency services were called to Bluffer’s Park, located at 1 Brimley Road, on July 19 at around 8 a.m. for reports of an assault.

Police said a group of people were in the area of a boat launch when two men began to fight. Investigators said a man went to hospital with a head injury as a result of the altercation.

Police told Global News Steven Mitchell died in hospital on July 30.

Thirty-seven-year-old Toronto resident Nate Hill was initially arrested the day after the fight and charged with aggravated assaulted, investigators said.

On Saturday, police said his charges were upgraded to manslaughter.

He was scheduled to appear in a Toronto court on Saturday.

The investigation is ongoing and police asked anyone who may have been in the area between 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. on July 19 to contact investigators.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

