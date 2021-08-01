Kanesatake Council Chief Victor Bonspille is elected Grand Chief

Kanesatake (gah-neh-sah-TAHG’-ee) Council Chief Victor Bonspille has been elected Grand Chief of the Mohawk community west of Montreal.
The election was held yesterday, more than a month later than planned due to COVID-19.
Bonspille defeated Serge Otsi Simon, who held the office for 10-years, by a vote of 368 to 283.
Fourteen candidates were also running for a position on the Mohawk Council of Kanesatake.
Amy Beauvais, Jeremy Teiawenniserahte Tomlinson, Denise David, John Canatonquin, Brant Etienne and Valerie Bonspille were elected as the new Chiefs of the Mohawk council.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published on August 1, 2021.
© 2021 The Canadian Press
