‘Suspicious fire’ damages part of boardwalk in Abbotsford’s Mill Lake Park

Abbotsford police are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a section of boardwalk in Mill Lake Park.
Emergency crews were called to the park just after 4 a.m., where they found a section of the boardwalk fully engulfed in flames.
Firefighters were able to douse the flames before they were able to spread to the rest of the park or nearby homes.
Police say the fire burned through a section of the boardwalk, rendering it unsafe for use.
Investigators believe the fire started shortly before 4 a.m., and are looking for any video footage shot in the area around that time.
The fire danger rating across most of British Columbia remains high to extreme.
In Vancouver, the park board has closed Stanley Park overnight for the foreseeable future out of concern about fires.
