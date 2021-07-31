Menu

Crime

‘Suspicious fire’ damages part of boardwalk in Abbotsford’s Mill Lake Park

By Simon Little Global News
Posted July 31, 2021 3:29 pm
Police the fire that damaged this section of the Mill Lake Park boardwalk could have been deliberately set.
Police the fire that damaged this section of the Mill Lake Park boardwalk could have been deliberately set. Abbotsford police

Abbotsford police are investigating a suspicious fire that damaged a section of boardwalk in Mill Lake Park.

Emergency crews were called to the park just after 4 a.m., where they found a section of the boardwalk fully engulfed in flames.

Read more: Police in North Okanagan investigating series of suspicious fires during past year

Firefighters were able to douse the flames before they were able to spread to the rest of the park or nearby homes.

Click to play video: 'ARSON: Cloverdale brush fires result in one arrest. Drone footage shows the extent of the spread.' ARSON: Cloverdale brush fires result in one arrest. Drone footage shows the extent of the spread.
ARSON: Cloverdale brush fires result in one arrest. Drone footage shows the extent of the spread – Jul 14, 2021

Police say the fire burned through a section of the boardwalk, rendering it unsafe for use.

Investigators believe the fire started shortly before 4 a.m., and are looking for any video footage shot in the area around that time.

Read more: West Kelowna man arrested, facing charge of arson, police say

The fire danger rating across most of British Columbia remains high to extreme.

In Vancouver, the park board has closed Stanley Park overnight for the foreseeable future out of concern about fires.

Click to play video: 'Stanley Park to close overnight' Stanley Park to close overnight
Stanley Park to close overnight
