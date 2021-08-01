Here’s what’s open and closed for Natal Day in Halifax and Dartmouth

Send this page to someone via email

Nova Scotia is celebrating its “birth” on Monday, Aug. 2 this year, and that means some businesses and services will be closed.

The province remains in Phase 4 of the COVID reopening plan, which focuses on expanding access to social connections and capacity for businesses, services, events, and activities.

Here’s a list of stores and services that are open and closed in Halifax:

Groceries

Sobeys will be open on Monday.

Atlantic Superstore and Walmart will be open from 12- 6 p.m.

Shopping

Halifax Shopping Centre, Sunnyside Mall and Mic Mac Mall will all be open from 12-5 p.m.

Liquor

NSLC stores will be open for Natal Day, but many of them will be operating under reduced hours. Some will be open from 2 to 6 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

WestSide Beer Wine Spirits, Harvest Wines & Spirits, RockHead Wine and Beer Market, and Bishop’s Cellar are all open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Halifax Transit Bus and Ferry Services

According to HRM, Halifax Transit buses will be operating on holiday service on Aug. 2.

The Alderney Ferry service will run at half-hour frequency on Aug. 2 – the first crossing will depart the Alderney terminal at 7:30 a.m. and the final crossing will depart the Halifax terminal at 11:45 p.m. There will be no Woodside ferry service on Monday.

Recreation

All municipal beaches will remain open with lifeguard supervision on Monday.

All splash pad locations will be open on Aug. 2.

The Halifax Common Pool will remain closed for the rest of the summer due to ongoing repair work, according to HRM.

The Emera Oval will be open on Monday.

For a complete list of supervised beaches, information on extended splash pad hours and up-to-date beach closures, go to the City of Halifax website.

Events

HRM said there will be COVID-19-compliant free family concerts at the two following locations:

Story continues below advertisement

In accordance with provincial health guidelines, HRM also said no fireworks will take place this year.

1:33 Dartmouth group home celebrates Natal Day in ‘reverse’ Dartmouth group home celebrates Natal Day in ‘reverse’ – Aug 3, 2020