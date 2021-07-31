18-year-old dead after shooting in London, Ont.: police

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., police are investigating after a man died following a shooting in the city’s southwest end.

Police say around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a large gathering in the area of Pack Road and Grand Oak Cross for a person with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries that were caused by a gunshot, police say.

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

