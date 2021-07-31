Menu

Crime

18-year-old dead after shooting in London, Ont.: police

By Kelly Wang 980 CFPL
Posted July 31, 2021 10:26 am
File photo. View image in full screen
File photo. Sawyer Bogdan / 980 CFPL

London, Ont., police are investigating after a man died following a shooting in the city’s southwest end.

Police say around 1:15 a.m. Saturday, officers were called to a large gathering in the area of Pack Road and Grand Oak Cross for a person with serious injuries.

The 18-year-old victim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries that were caused by a gunshot, police say.

Read more: SIU investigates shooting involving London police officer

The victim was pronounced dead shortly after.

Police say the investigation is in its early stages and more information will be provided as it becomes available.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

