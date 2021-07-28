Menu

Crime

SIU investigates shooting involving London police officer

By Jake Jeffrey 980 CFPL
Posted July 28, 2021 8:59 am
London Police have Dufferin Avenue blocked off after a shooting involving an officer Tuesday night.
London Police have Dufferin Avenue blocked off after a shooting involving an officer Tuesday night.

One man was sent to hospital with serious injuries following a shooting involving a London police officer.

Police responded to a report of a man in possession of knives in the 300-block of Dufferin Avenue around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers found the suspect in the area.

According to police, the man ran toward officers while holding knives in his hand.

“Attempts with less lethal force options were unsuccessful, and as a result, an officer discharged his firearm,” a statement from London police reads.

Police say the male suspect suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to hospital.

The Special Investigations Unit has invoked its mandate and is investigating the incident.

Several police cruisers and an SIU vehicle remained in the area as of Wednesday morning.

Dufferin Avenue remains blocked off between Waterloo Street and Colborne Street.

The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a London police officer discharged their firearm Tuesday night.
The Special Investigations Unit is investigating after a London police officer discharged their firearm Tuesday night.
