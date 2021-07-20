Menu

Global News Hour at 6 BC
July 20 2021 8:58pm
02:15

Family demands ‘Justice for Jared’ after RCMP involved shooting

The family and friends of a Campbell River man who was shot by RCMP officers after attacking an officer and killing a police dog, is demanding justice. Kylie Stanton reports.

