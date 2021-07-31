Pedestrian critically injured in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

Toronto police say a pedestrian was critically injured after a hit-and-run downtown on Friday.
Police tweeted about the incident, which happened in the Sherbourne and Front streets area, after 10 p.m.
Officers said paramedics were advised of a person who had been hit by a vehicle.
The victim was reported to be in life-threatening condition and was rushed to hospital.
Police said the driver fled the scene.
A suspect vehicle description was not provided.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments