Crime

Pedestrian critically injured in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted July 31, 2021 9:43 am
Emergency crews at the scene of the collision on Friday. View image in full screen
Emergency crews at the scene of the collision on Friday. Andrew Collins / Global News

Toronto police say a pedestrian was critically injured after a hit-and-run downtown on Friday.

Police tweeted about the incident, which happened in the Sherbourne and Front streets area, after 10 p.m.

Officers said paramedics were advised of a person who had been hit by a vehicle.

Read more: 12-year-old boy seriously injured after shooting at Toronto apartment park

The victim was reported to be in life-threatening condition and was rushed to hospital.

Police said the driver fled the scene.

A suspect vehicle description was not provided.

