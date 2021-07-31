Pedestrian critically injured in downtown Toronto hit-and-run: police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Toronto police say a pedestrian was critically injured after a hit-and-run downtown on Friday.

Police tweeted about the incident, which happened in the Sherbourne and Front streets area, after 10 p.m.

Officers said paramedics were advised of a person who had been hit by a vehicle.

The victim was reported to be in life-threatening condition and was rushed to hospital.

Police said the driver fled the scene.

A suspect vehicle description was not provided.

.@Toronto_Fire @TorontoMedics treating patient with serious life threatening injuries after a hit and run pedestrian struck collision on Sherborne/ Front street. @TorontoPolice arriving, @TrafficServices notified pic.twitter.com/kjd73gVYQ6 — Andrew Collins (@ACollinsPhoto) July 31, 2021

Story continues below advertisement

COLLISION: (UPDATE)

Sherbourne St & Front St E

– police o/s

– officers advised patient being rushed emerge run to hospital by @TorontoMedics

– injuries are life-threatening

– officers advised this is a fail to remain, driver fled the scene

– intersection is closed#GO1438128

^al — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) July 31, 2021