Canada

SHA says possible COVID-19 exposures in Swift Current, Sask.

By Thomas Piller Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 8:13 pm
The SHA says people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at two locations in Swift Curent, Sask., on separate days last week. View image in full screen
The SHA says people may have been exposed to COVID-19 at two locations in Swift Curent, Sask., on separate days last week. File / Global News

There’s increased COVID-19 activity in Swift Current, according to the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA).

Health officials said people who attended Swift Current Rodeo and Cabaret at Kinetic Exhibition Park on July 23 or Railway North Social House at 508 Cheadle St. West on July 24 may have been exposed to the virus.

“COVID-19 is a communicable disease reportable under The Public Health Act, 1994. Persons infected with or exposed to COVID-19 should take all precautions as advised by public health and all reasonable measures to reduce significantly the risk of infecting others,” read a press release on Friday.

“As per The Disease Control Regulations, all individuals who were in attendance during these times are asked to seek testing for COVID-19 immediately.”

SHA said the exception is if people have received two doses of COVID-19 vaccine, and the second dose was received on or before July 9, then they should self-monitor for symptoms until Aug. 6.

According to the provincial government’s COVID-19 update on Friday, the south west zone — within which Swift Current is located — has three of the current 448 active cases in Saskatchewan.

Swift Current is approximately 230 km west of Regina.

Click to play video: '2-1-1 Saskatchewan, SaskWell partnership launched to quell COVID-19 stress' 2-1-1 Saskatchewan, SaskWell partnership launched to quell COVID-19 stress
2-1-1 Saskatchewan, SaskWell partnership launched to quell COVID-19 stress
