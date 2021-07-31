Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Economy

Small business confidence riding high in Alberta: CFIB report

By Chris Chacon Global News
Posted July 31, 2021 11:53 am
Click to play video: 'Small business confidence riding high in Alberta: CFIB report' Small business confidence riding high in Alberta: CFIB report
It's only been a month since businesses in Alberta have been able to fully reopen, but a new survey released by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business shows that confidence is high when it comes to getting small businesses back to pre-pandemic levels. Chris Chacon reports.

After a gruelling 18 months of trying to stay in business, finally being able to fully reopen in July has been a game-changer for Edmonton-based Laser City.

“July has been pretty busy. A lot of our summer camps have been completely sold out, which has been awesome — drops-ins, some of those missed birthday parties,” Laser City co-owner Rob Davy said.

According to a recent survey released by the Canadian Federation of Independent Business, confidence among many small businesses in Alberta is the highest it’s been since November 2014.

“We’re pretty confident at this point. We’re pretty sure that, knock on wood, the end is in sight. We are on the tail end of this,” Davy said.

“The numbers that we’re seeing in July are a huge improvement over the numbers that we’ve seen throughout the entire pandemic,” CFIB senior policy analyst Keyli Kosiorek said.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

The CFIB said the rise in confidence coincides with higher vaccination rates and the province opening its economy.

“If we look at activities at restaurants in Alberta, we’re back at the highest level right now since the start of the pandemic. Same when we track real-time indicators in terms of activities in retail stores,” Alberta Central chief economist Charles St-Arnaud said.

St-Arnaud said it’s not just businesses showing confidence — so are consumers.

“Customers are coming back and the ones that are coming now are super excited,” Davy said.

Read more: Alberta business launches virtual Minecraft day camps amid COVID-19 pandemic

St-Arnaud said if this trend continues, Alberta should expect job gains in the coming months.

“It bodes well for growth. It will also bode well for rehiring. We know that in this province, we have one of the highest unemployment rates in Canada,” St-Arnaud said.

Davy said confidence is the key to survival.

“If you weren’t confident, I don’t know you’d be able to survive. You have to keep up hope and faith that it’s going to be OK. We think it’s going to be OK within the next year or so,” Davy said.

Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CFIb tagCanadian Federation of Independent Business tagAlberta business tagAlberta businesses tagAlberta Small Business tagLaser City tagCFIB Alberta tagYEG Edmonton tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers