Canada

Mandy Gull-Masty becomes first woman elected grand chief of Quebec Cree Nation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted July 30, 2021 4:30 pm
Click to play video: 'Kahnawàke elects first woman, LGBTQ2S member as Grand Chief' Kahnawàke elects first woman, LGBTQ2S member as Grand Chief
WATCH - July 4, 2021: Kahnawàke elects first woman, LGBTQ2S member as Grand Chief – Jul 4, 2021

Mandy Gull-Masty has become the first woman to be elected grand chief of Quebec’s Cree Nation.

Gull-Masty won 64 per cent of the vote in a run-off election held Thursday, defeating Pakesso Mukash, who received 34 per cent.

Gull-Masty, who was elected deputy grand chief in 2017, had received 46.6 per cent of the vote in the first round of the election, held on July 14, ahead of incumbent Abel Bosum, who had 29.5 per cent.

READ MORE: Kahnawà:ke elects first woman, LGBTQ2S member as Grand Chief

Bosum dropped out after the first round, leaving Gull-Masty to contest the run-off against Mukash, a musician and activist, who received 24 per cent of first-round votes.

Gull-Masty campaigned on a platform of improving transparency and accountability and creating a strong financial plan for the Cree Nation, which represents a population of more than 18,000 people in northern Quebec.

Her victory follows other firsts for women Indigenous leaders this month, with RoseAnne Archibald elected national chief of the Assembly of First Nations and Kahsennenhawe Sky-Deer becoming grand chief of the Kahnawake Mohawk community south of Montreal.

Click to play video: 'Quebec Indigenous leader applauds Mary Simon’s appointment as Governor General' Quebec Indigenous leader applauds Mary Simon’s appointment as Governor General
© 2021 The Canadian Press
