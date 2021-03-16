Menu

Dominique Anglade
March 16 2021 2:45pm
01:00

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade on alleged mocking of Indigenous patient

Quebec Liberal Leader Dominique Anglade talks about alleged mocking of an Indigenous patient by two nurses in Joliette.

