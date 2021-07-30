Heat warning issued for several regions in B.C.’s Southern Interior

Send this page to someone via email

A heat warning has been issued for several regions of B.C.’s Southern Interior, including the Okanagan.

Environment Canada issued the warning early Friday, stating that temperatures could hit the mid-30s for the next two days.

“A strengthening ridge of high pressure will lead to rising temperatures across interior B.C.,” said the national weather agency.

“Daytime highs near 35 C combined with overnight lows near 18 degrees are forecast for today and Saturday.”

Other Southern Interior regions under the heat warning include:

Shuswap

North Thompson

South Thompson

Nicola

Similkameen

Boundary

West Kootenay

Kootenay Lake

East Kootenay

Environment Canada says relatively cooler temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday.

Interior Health says too much heat can be harmful and can lead to heat stroke (sunstroke).

Effects from heat illness include:

Swelling

Rash

Cramps

Fainting or dizziness

Nausea or vomiting

Rapid breathing and heartbeat

Extreme thirst

Decreased urination with unusually dark urine

Heat exhaustion

During extreme heat events, Interior Health suggests the following:

Drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, even before you feel thirsty

Stay in a cool place

Keep your house cool

Block the sun by closing curtains or blinds

Check on older family members, friends and neighbours

Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day

Wear lightweight clothing

Limit sun exposure

Shade yourself with an umbrella or a wide-brimmed hat

Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place

Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle

More about extreme heat, and what to do about it, can be found on Interior Health’s website.

In addition to the heat warning, an ongoing smoky skies bulletin is also in effect for all regions in the Southern Interior.

The bulletin is expected to be in place for the next 24 to 48 hours, though Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers Sunday evening and into Monday which would clear some of the smoke.

