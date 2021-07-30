Heat warning issued for several regions in B.C.’s Southern Interior

A heat warning has been issued for several regions of B.C.’s Southern Interior, including the Okanagan.
Environment Canada issued the warning early Friday, stating that temperatures could hit the mid-30s for the next two days.
“A strengthening ridge of high pressure will lead to rising temperatures across interior B.C.,” said the national weather agency.
“Daytime highs near 35 C combined with overnight lows near 18 degrees are forecast for today and Saturday.”
Other Southern Interior regions under the heat warning include:
- Shuswap
- North Thompson
- South Thompson
- Nicola
- Similkameen
- Boundary
- West Kootenay
- Kootenay Lake
- East Kootenay
Environment Canada says relatively cooler temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday.
Interior Health says too much heat can be harmful and can lead to heat stroke (sunstroke).
Effects from heat illness include:
- Swelling
- Rash
- Cramps
- Fainting or dizziness
- Nausea or vomiting
- Rapid breathing and heartbeat
- Extreme thirst
- Decreased urination with unusually dark urine
- Heat exhaustion
During extreme heat events, Interior Health suggests the following:
To reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses, Interior Health and Environment Canada suggest the following:
- Drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, even before you feel thirsty
- Stay in a cool place
- Keep your house cool
- Block the sun by closing curtains or blinds
- Check on older family members, friends and neighbours
- Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day
- Wear lightweight clothing
- Limit sun exposure
- Shade yourself with an umbrella or a wide-brimmed hat
- Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place
- Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle
More about extreme heat, and what to do about it, can be found on Interior Health’s website.
In addition to the heat warning, an ongoing smoky skies bulletin is also in effect for all regions in the Southern Interior.
The bulletin is expected to be in place for the next 24 to 48 hours, though Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers Sunday evening and into Monday which would clear some of the smoke.
Comments