Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Weather

Heat warning issued for several regions in B.C.’s Southern Interior

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted July 30, 2021 3:36 pm
nvironment Canada issued the heat warning early Friday, stating that temperatures could hit the mid-30s for the next two days. View image in full screen
nvironment Canada issued the heat warning early Friday, stating that temperatures could hit the mid-30s for the next two days. Environment Canada

A heat warning has been issued for several regions of B.C.’s Southern Interior, including the Okanagan.

Environment Canada issued the warning early Friday, stating that temperatures could hit the mid-30s for the next two days.

“A strengthening ridge of high pressure will lead to rising temperatures across interior B.C.,” said the national weather agency.

“Daytime highs near 35 C combined with overnight lows near 18 degrees are forecast for today and Saturday.”

Read more: Okanagan weather: Chance of showers could mean slight relief from heat

Other Southern Interior regions under the heat warning include:

  • Shuswap
  • North Thompson
  • South Thompson
  • Nicola
  • Similkameen
  • Boundary
  • West Kootenay
  • Kootenay Lake
  • East Kootenay

Environment Canada says relatively cooler temperatures are expected Sunday and Monday.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 29' Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 29
Kelowna Weather Forecast: July 29

Interior Health says too much heat can be harmful and can lead to heat stroke (sunstroke).

Trending Stories

Effects from heat illness include:

  • Swelling
  • Rash
  • Cramps
  • Fainting or dizziness
  • Nausea or vomiting
  • Rapid breathing and heartbeat
  • Extreme thirst
  • Decreased urination with unusually dark urine
  • Heat exhaustion

During extreme heat events, Interior Health suggests the following:

To reduce the risk of heat-related illnesses, Interior Health and Environment Canada suggest the following:

  • Drink plenty of non-alcoholic fluids, even before you feel thirsty
  • Stay in a cool place
  • Keep your house cool
  • Block the sun by closing curtains or blinds
  • Check on older family members, friends and neighbours
  • Schedule outdoor activities during the coolest parts of the day
  • Wear lightweight clothing
  • Limit sun exposure
  • Shade yourself with an umbrella or a wide-brimmed hat
  • Outdoor workers should take regularly scheduled breaks in a cool place
  • Never leave people or pets inside a parked vehicle
Click to play video: '“All of our trees are drought-stressed,” Okanagan’s heat wave takes toll on trees and vegetation' “All of our trees are drought-stressed,” Okanagan’s heat wave takes toll on trees and vegetation
“All of our trees are drought-stressed,” Okanagan’s heat wave takes toll on trees and vegetation – Jul 9, 2021

More about extreme heat, and what to do about it, can be found on Interior Health’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

In addition to the heat warning, an ongoing smoky skies bulletin is also in effect for all regions in the Southern Interior.

The bulletin is expected to be in place for the next 24 to 48 hours, though Environment Canada is calling for a chance of showers Sunday evening and into Monday which would clear some of the smoke.

Click to play video: 'Heat warning issued for the Okanagan Valley' Heat warning issued for the Okanagan Valley
Heat warning issued for the Okanagan Valley – Jul 26, 2020
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Okanagan tagEnvironment Canada tagWeather tagcentral okanagan tagsouth okanagan tagNorth Okanagan tagInterior Health tagShuswap tagHeat Warning tagokanagan weather tagInterior Health Authority tagsouthern interior tagBC Southern Interior tagHeat Illness tag

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers