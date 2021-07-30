COVID-19: More than 100 new cases reported in Quebec for third day in a row

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec recorded more than 100 new daily COVID-19 cases for a third consecutive day on Friday, counting another 125 infections and one additional virus-related death.

Hospitalizations stand at 60, a decrease of two from Thursday. Of those, 17 patients are in the intensive care — a decrease of three from the day before.

The additional death was not reported in the last 24 hours but before July 29. Quebec’s COVID-19 death toll stands at 11,241.

READ MORE: Could surplus COVID-19 vaccines go to waste in Quebec?

As for vaccinations, 68,123 more doses were administered for a total of 10.9 million shots doled out in Quebec since the start of the pandemic.

Health officials say 56 per cent of all new daily infections are in the 20 to 39 age bracket. The government has had problems reaching people aged 18 to 29 and says about 29 per cent of them are unvaccinated and have not booked an appointment for a first dose.

Story continues below advertisement

In an effort to get those numbers up, the province is opening up a pop-up vaccination clinic at Montreal’s La Ronde amusement park this weekend to further reach the young unvaccinated population.

READ MORE: Montreal amusement park opening up pop-up vaccine clinic to reach young people

Health officials have also implemented a vaccine lottery to entice people to get their shots.

The government said Thursday 1.2 million people have registered for the draws, the first of which takes place Aug. 6. Only people who are vaccinated with at least one dose are eligible to register to win a cash prize or a student bursary.

The province’s public health institute said earlier this week that among Quebecers aged 12 and older, 83.7 per cent have received a first dose of vaccine.

Over 377,297 people have contracted the virus in the province and 365,105 of them have recovered.

–with files from the Canadian Press

Advertisement