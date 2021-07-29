Menu

Canada

RCMP investigating discovery of man’s body in river in Cochrane, Alta.

By Phil Heidenreich Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 11:35 pm
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. View image in full screen
File photo of an RCMP cruiser. Callum Smith / Global News

An investigation is underway to determine how a 36-year-old man died and ended up in the Bow River in Cochrane, Alta., the RCMP said on Thursday.

Police said they were told about a body in the waterway near River Avenue just before 2 p.m.

“Cochrane RCMP as well as fire (department personnel) immediately deployed boats in the water and conducted a search,” police said in a news release. “Within a short amount of time, rescue crews located a deceased person in the water.”

Police said the body was identified. He was from Cochrane and the RCMP said his next of kin have been notified about the discovery.

Anyone who may have information about what happened is asked to call the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-932-2211 or their local police department. Tips can also be anonymously submitted by phoning Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or contacting them online at http://www.P3Tips.com.

