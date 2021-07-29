Menu

Traffic

37-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash in Toronto’s west end

By Nick Westoll Global News
Posted July 29, 2021 10:40 pm
Click to play video: 'A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work' A closer look at how collision reconstruction investigations work
WATCH ABOVE: Nick Westoll speaks with members of the York Regional Police major collision investigations unit to get a fuller understanding of how math and science propel reconstruction cases forward – Aug 27, 2020

A 37-year-old motorcyclist has died after Toronto police investigators say he was struck by a SUV in the city’s west end Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Kipling Avenue, north of North Queen Street, at around 3:20 p.m. with reports of a collision involving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2021 Hyundai Tuscon.

According to an update issued Thursday evening by officers, a 17-year-old boy operating the SUV was trying to turn left onto the southbound lanes of Kipling Avenue from a gas station when the vehicle collided with the motorcycle.

Read more: How math, science and forensics come together to unlock collision reconstruction cases

The man operating the motorcycle died at the scene.

Trending Stories

Collision reconstruction investigators were called to the scene and part of Kipling Avenue was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Meanwhile, anyone with information or anyone in the area with a dashcam or surveillance video was asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

