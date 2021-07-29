37-year-old motorcyclist dead after crash in Toronto’s west end

Send this page to someone via email

A 37-year-old motorcyclist has died after Toronto police investigators say he was struck by a SUV in the city’s west end Thursday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to Kipling Avenue, north of North Queen Street, at around 3:20 p.m. with reports of a collision involving a 2008 Suzuki motorcycle and a 2021 Hyundai Tuscon.

According to an update issued Thursday evening by officers, a 17-year-old boy operating the SUV was trying to turn left onto the southbound lanes of Kipling Avenue from a gas station when the vehicle collided with the motorcycle.

The man operating the motorcycle died at the scene.

Collision reconstruction investigators were called to the scene and part of Kipling Avenue was closed for several hours for the investigation.

Meanwhile, anyone with information or anyone in the area with a dashcam or surveillance video was asked to call police at 416-808-1900 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

Fatal Collision #23/2021, Kipling Avenue and Jutland Road area https://t.co/FNMuK3wo9m — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) July 30, 2021